Photo : KBS News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was placed back in detention on Thursday after four months, is now in a single-occupancy cell measuring about seven square meters at the Seoul Detention Center.According to sources in the legal community, Yoon was moved to the general ward Thursday evening after meeting with his lawyers and having dinner.Previously, he stayed in a waiting area at the detention center after Wednesday’s detention warrant hearing.Yoon has been assigned the inmate number 3617.After receiving his inmate number, the impeached former president reportedly had a physical exam and went through other admission procedures before taking a mug shot in a uniform for prisoners currently standing trial.Yoon’s cell is a compact one-room space approximately six-point-six square meters in area, equipped with a television, a toilet, a storage cabinet and a folding table for meals.