Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, saying the peaceful coexistence of the two Koreas is the most realistic and practical option to ensure national security.The president made the call Thursday while presiding over a National Security Council meeting for the first time since he took office in early June.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee urged related ministries to put the nation’s interests first and dedicate themselves to peace and public safety.Stressing the importance of preventing threats to national security, Lee urged the participants to take a comprehensive view of the shifting international order, the domestic political situation, and factors related to North Korea.Lee also said security is closely tied to the economy and people’s daily lives, calling on the participants to pool their wisdom to keep the public safe.