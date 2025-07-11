S. Korean Trade Chief Discusses Tariffs with US Commerce Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s top trade official has returned from a weeklong trip to the U.S. for tariff negotiations, where he says he held two rounds of in-depth discussions with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo conveyed the information to reporters Thursday at Incheon International Airport upon his return.Yeo said the U.S. showed interest in and responded positively to Seoul’s proposal to boost manufacturing cooperation between the two nations.The nation’s top trade negotiator added that he sensed the U.S. is very interested in how South Korean companies can help rebuild American manufacturing, particularly in key industries such as shipbuilding and semiconductors.Regarding a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, Yeo said the U.S. is keen on South Korea’s participation but that he suggested the two sides discuss the matter when South Korea gets more information.Yeo said that with the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect August 1, the focus of his talks during the visit was how to accelerate negotiations and make substantial progress between now and then.