Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has declined but remains above 60 percent, according to a recent poll.In the poll of one-thousand-two adults nationwide, conducted by Gallup from Tuesday to Thursday, 63 percent of the respondents said Lee is managing state affairs well.Meanwhile, 23 percent said he is doing poorly, while 14 percent were unsure.The percentage of respondents with a positive view of the president dropped by two percentage points from the previous week.Public support for the ruling Democratic Party fell by three percentage points to 43 percent, while the approval rating for the opposition People Power Party fell to 19 percent, posting below 20 percent for the first time since November 2020.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.