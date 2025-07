Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the private residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of its investigation to determine whether the Yoon government interfered in a 2023 inquest into the death of a Marine.The team, led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, sent its investigators to the Acrovista apartment complex in southern Seoul at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and executed the search warrant for three hours.A prosecutor on the team said Yoon is accused of abusing his authority and obstructing others from exercising their rights in relation to the inquest into the Marine’s death.Yoon is back in custody at the Seoul Detention Center after a court issued a new warrant to detain him on Thursday.