Nol Universe CEO Tapped as Culture Minister, 3-Term Lawmaker as Land Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Choi Hwi-young, CEO of the online travel and leisure platform Nol Universe, as the minister of culture, sports and tourism, and three-term Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yun-duk as the minister of land, infrastructure and transport.At a press briefing Friday, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Choi has amassed a wealth of experience in various fields as the head of an online portal company and founder of an online travel platform.The chief of staff said the nominee is expected to realize the president’s vision to increase sales of South Korean cultural content to 300 trillion won, or around 218 billion U.S. dollars, by making use of the expertise and innovative spirit he acquired in the private sector.Regarding the land minister nominee, the chief of staff said Kim has demonstrated his legislative and policymaking capabilities while serving on the National Assembly’s Land Infrastructure and Transport Committee.With the latest two picks, the president has completed the nominations for his inaugural Cabinet.