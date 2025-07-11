Gov’t Approves Mandatory 20-Minute Breaks amid Scorching Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved a new rule mandating a minimum 20-minute break for outdoor workers every two hours when the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees Celsius.The Regulatory Reform Committee passed the measure on Friday, amid ongoing heat waves across the country.The clause was originally set to take effect July 1 under the revised Industrial Safety and Health Act, but the committee twice recommended reconsideration in April and May under the Yoon administration, citing concerns it could burden small businesses.In light of the recent extreme heat, the Ministry of Employment and Labor requested a rare additional review, stressing the urgent need to protect workers’ health.Calls for stronger action grew after a Vietnamese construction worker was found dead on Monday from suspected heat-related illness, with his body temperature recorded at 40-point-two degrees Celsius.Labor groups have criticized the government’s earlier inaction and urged the immediate adoption of stronger safety measures to protect workers from the heat.