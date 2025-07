Photo : KBS

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is once again behind bars over his martial law move in December, did not appear for questioning by a special counsel team Friday.At a press briefing, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the former president submitted a document citing health reasons to explain his absence from the 2 p.m. interrogation.The assistant counselor said investigators have requested information from the Seoul Detention Center to determine whether any health concerns serious enough to excuse his absence were verified when Yoon was admitted early Thursday.She added that the team will decide later what the next steps should be.When asked if there were options other than forcibly apprehending the former president, Park said that unless his absence is deemed legitimate, the team can be expected to take steps in line with the Criminal Procedure Act.