Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating allegations of government interference in the 2023 inquest into a Marine’s death questioned former deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo on Friday.Kim appeared at the special counsel’s office in Seoul around 3 p.m. as a suspect accused of abusing his authority and obstructing the performance of official duties.He did not respond to reporters’ questions about whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol had expressed anger over the case or who ordered the case be withheld from police.Yoon’s alleged outburst during a senior presidential meeting on July 31, 2023, is believed to have triggered pressure on investigators to stall the probe.Kim is suspected of being involved in that decision, and the special counsel is examining his actions during and after the meeting.