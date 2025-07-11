FC Seoul’s Jesse Lingard Mired in Legal Dispute over Agent Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has ordered the provisional seizure of FC Seoul football star Jesse Lingard’s salary account amid a legal dispute with the agent who facilitated his move to South Korea.According to legal and football industry sources on Friday, the Seoul Western District Court approved a request by Jeong Hyeon-jeong, head of the football agency “Made in Football.”Jeong apparently claims that Lingard owes her 360 million won, approximately 260-thousand U.S. dollars, in unpaid agent fees, or roughly ten percent of the one-point-82 billion won annual salary the player is believed to have earned for each year of his two-year contract.Lingard reportedly refused to pay the fee, citing discrepancies between the terms promised by the agent and the actual conditions outlined in his contract, including those related to merchandise revenue.Despite the seizure order, FC Seoul confirmed that salary payments have continued without issue after internal coordination.The English star, who joined Seoul in February 2023, is one of the K League’s highest-profile foreign signings and currently has five goals and three assists this season.