Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t to Replace Biannual Energy Vouchers with Summer Lump Sums amid Heat Wave

Written: 2025-07-11 17:14:30Updated: 2025-07-11 17:43:33

Gov’t to Replace Biannual Energy Vouchers with Summer Lump Sums amid Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide members of vulnerable groups with a full year’s worth of energy vouchers to mitigate the cost burden of cooling their homes amid the record-breaking heat wave.

The finance ministry on Friday announced plans to distribute the annual vouchers of up to 700-thousand won, or around 509 U.S. dollars, in a single payment instead of one installment in the summer and one in the winter.
 
Distribution of the vouchers started July 1, and eligibility includes recipients of state assistance for basic living expenses whose households include children, older adults, people with disabilities, expectant mothers, or people with serious or rare illnesses.

Meanwhile, by early July the government finished providing support for the installation of highly efficient air conditioning systems for some 18-thousand vulnerable households and around 500 social welfare centers.

Officials also plan to continue a project to improve home insulation and build doors and windows that increase the efficiency of air conditioning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >