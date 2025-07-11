Yoon Fails to Appear for Questioning over Martial Law

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was detained again as part of a special counsel team's investigation into his martial law decree in December, did not appear for questioning on Friday. Meanwhile, another team probing the Yoon administration's alleged meddling in an inquest into the death of a Marine corporal in 2023, raided Yoon's home and grilled then-deputy security adviser Kim Tae-hyo.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is again in pre-trial detention over his martial law move in December, did not appear for questioning by a special counsel team Friday.At a press briefing, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the former president submitted a document citing health reasons to explain his absence from the 2 p.m. interrogation.When asked if there were options other than forcibly calling in the former president, Park said that unless his absence is deemed legitimate, the team can be expected to take corresponding steps in line with the Criminal Procedure Act.Later on Friday, the probe team again requested that Yoon appear for questioning at 2 p.m. on July 14.The team said it confirmed through authorities at the Seoul Detention Center that authorities did not find any grave health issues plaguing the ousted president.Meanwhile, another team probing the Yoon administration's alleged intervention in an initial Marine inquest into the death of a corporal in 2023 during a heavy rain search operation raided Yoon's Seocho residence, where investigators reportedly obtained his mobile phone.The team also conducted a search and seizure at the home of former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong and then-ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Lim Jong-deuk.Both men attended a meeting in July 2023 led by Yoon, where he was allegedly enraged over the transfer of files from the military inquest to the civilian police, recommending that eight officials be charged with occupational negligence resulting in death.Kim Tae-hyo, the former first deputy director of the National Security Office, who was also present at the meeting, appeared for questioning as a suspect on Friday.A third special team probing former first lady Kim Keon-hee called on Kim's aide, Kim Ye-seong, to voluntarily appear for questioning over alleged securing of investments from corporations totaling 18 billion won, or around 13 million U.S. dollars, under suspicious circumstances.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.