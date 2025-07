Photo : YONHAP News

The heat wave is forecast to continue on Saturday, with the daytime high in Seoul expected to surpass 35 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the scorching heat is likely to persist in the capital area, the central Chungcheong region and the southwestern Jeolla provinces through Sunday afternoon, with heat wave warnings in place for the country's western area.Morning lows on Saturday are projected to range between 19 and 25 degrees, before daytime highs rise to between 26 and 36 degrees.While the southernmost island of Jeju is expected to see showers of up to 40 millimeters through Sunday, parts of South Jeolla Province are likely to observe precipitation of up to ten millimeters.A considerable amount of rain forecast in the capital area and the western part of Gangwon around the middle of next week is anticipated to further cool down the heat.