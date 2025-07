Photo : KBS

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae will star in a KBS drama series for the first time in 26 years.KBS 2TV announced on Friday that Lee is set to star alongside Kim Young-kwang and Park Yong-woo in the mini drama series, tentatively titled in English as "Lucky Day," set to air on Saturdays and Sundays starting September.Lee will portray the lead character Kang Eun-su, a homemaker in desperate need of money, as the series revolves around a bag filled with narcotics.Kim will play Lee Kyeong, the art teacher of Eun-su's daughter Su-a, while Park will star as Jang Tae-gu, a narcotics detective.The last time the 54-year-old actress worked on a KBS drama series was in 1999, when she starred in "Invitation."