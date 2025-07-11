1 in 3 Female Victims of Murder or Attempted Murder Previously Suffered Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

One out of three women who were either killed or survived attempted murder last year were found to have previously suffered violence at the hands of the same attacker.According to a report by the National Police Agency on Friday, 333 women were subject to crimes of murder or attempted murder in 2024.Of the total, 108, or 32-point-four percent had been victims of violence - 55-point-six percent of whom were victims of domestic violence, 31-point-five percent of violence in a romantic relationship, eleven-point-one percent of stalking and one-point-nine percent of sexual violence.Meanwhile, there were 435 male victims of murder or attempted murder, of which 42, or nine-point-seven percent were found to be a victim of domestic violence or suffered violence by a romantic partner.This is the first time that the police disclosed separate data on the victims' past, with regard to violence from closely related people, prior to falling victim to the crimes of murder or attempted murder.