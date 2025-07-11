Professors' Group Calls for Environment Enabling Trainee Doctors' Return

Photo : YONHAP News

A medical professors' group issued a statement, calling for an environment where the nation's trainee doctors can return to their training following their collective action in protest of the government's health care reforms.In a statement on Friday, the Medical Professors Association of Korea said the trainee doctors' return is very important in terms of patient safety and fostering medical professionals.Anticipating sustainability of a high-quality medical service, the association expressed hope for the trainees to return to their positions during hospitals' recruitment for the second half of the year.The professors stressed that the time has come to prepare necessary circumstances for their return, pledging their efforts to guarantee resumption of high-quality training.The emergency steering committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association, which has been actively seeking dialogue with the new government, is set to convene a general assembly on July 19 for discussion on its future steps.