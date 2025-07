Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team in charge of a probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law decree in December, has again asked that Yoon appear for questioning on Monday.The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, issued a notice to reporters on Friday that it asked that Yoon, currently in pre-trial detention, appear at 2 p.m. on July 14.This comes after Yoon refused to appear for questioning on Friday, citing health issues.The team said it confirmed through authorities at the Seoul Detention Center that it did not verify any grave health issues plaguing the ousted president.