S. Korea Attends Multilateral Meeting on Rebuilding War-Torn Ukraine

Written: 2025-07-12 12:23:12Updated: 2025-07-12 13:10:38

S. Korea Attends Multilateral Meeting on Rebuilding War-Torn Ukraine

Photo : S. Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The South Korean government attended a multilateral meeting in Rome, Italy, focused on efforts to rebuild war-torn Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kweon Ki-hwan, who represented South Korea at the meeting between Thursday and Friday, said the country hopes to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction based on its own experiences with post-war development and democratization.

He also anticipated that South Korean companies will actively participate in the rebuilding process, especially in sectors like energy and construction, where they have a competitive edge.

On the sidelines, Kweon met separately with his Polish counterpart to seek ways for bilateral cooperation in supporting Ukraine.

The deputy minister also took part in the minister-level Ukraine Donor Platform(UDP) dialogue, where he stressed the critical role of the private sector in the reconstruction process.
