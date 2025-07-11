Fmr. Advisor Says He Heard Yoon's Angry Reaction to Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Tae-hyo, a former deputy director at the National Security Office, has reportedly acknowledged that former President Yoon Suk Yeol was furious over the transfer of military investigation files to civilian police in connection with the 2023 death of a Marine corporal, recommending eight officials be charged with occupational negligence resulting in death.Kim was questioned as a suspect for about seven hours on Friday by a special counsel team investigating the Yoon administration’s alleged interference in the probe into the corporal’s death during a search operation in heavy rain.While testifying at the National Assembly in the past, Kim had denied Yoon's harsh response.The team is looking into allegations that Yoon's office and senior military officials at the time had exerted undue pressure on the probe after Yoon got angry over the military's initial findings at a meeting he led on July 31, 2023.Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is accused of ordering a delay in the file transfer after being reprimanded by Yoon.The special team is expected to summon former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong and other key officials for further questioning.