Russian FM Arrives in N. Korea for Three-Day Visit

Photo : YONHAP News - Russian Embassy in Pyongyang

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Friday night for a three-day visit.According to Russia's TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies, Lavrov's private plane landed at the North's Wonsan Kalma International Airport, located near the regime's new tourist zone along the east coast, which officially opened on July 1.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony there to mark the completion of construction on June 24.The Russian minister's visit comes after he attended a foreign ministers' meeting led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur. During his stay, he is set to hold his second strategic dialogue with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui.While it remains unclear whether Lavrov will meet with the North Korean leader during the trip, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he is expected to deliver a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.