Ex-Aide Admits Yoon's Rage over Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A former aide to ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol has admitted to suspicions that the ex-president’s rage over the controversial “marine death investigation” may have led to the top office's alleged interference in the military’s original report on the death of a young soldier a few years ago. Kim Tae-hyo, a former deputy director at the National Security Office, reportedly acknowledged how the military investigation was handled during questioning by the special prosecutor’s office.Kim Bum-soo explains.Report: While searching for missing victims of heavy rain in the summer of 2023, Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun was swept away by a torrent.He was later found dead without properly wearing a life vest, sparking anger nationwide over the military’s unsafe search and rescue operation.Then-defense minister Lee Jong-sup and other officials are suspected of wielding their influence to prevent a fair investigation into the 20-year old soldier’s death, and a special prosecutor is now looking into allegations that behind this was former President Yoon Suk Yeol.In the wake of Yoon's re-arrest earlier this week, a former presidential aide retracted his previous statements, admitting for the first time the ousted president's alleged rage over the Marine's original investigative report on Chae's death.During an interrogation at the special prosecutor's office Friday, former deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo reportedly acknowledged Yoon's anger during a meeting with his aides on July 31, 2023.On that day, Yoon is suspected of pressuring his aides to tamper with the marine death report in a bid protect the chief of the 1st Marine Division, asking, "Who would be able to work as a commander if they are going to be punished for something like this?"Earlier this week, the special counsel dropped insubordination charges against Col. Park Jung-hun, who had drafted the original report and transferred the case to the police against his commander's instructions.The special prosecutor is now expected to summon former national security advisor Cho Tae-yong and other key officials for further questioning.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.