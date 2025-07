Photo : YONHAP News

A scorching heat wave is expected to continue into the coming week.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Saturday, the maximum heat index is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country next week.Many regions are likely to see tropical nights, defined as when temperatures remain at or above 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.Morning lows are expected to range from 22 to 26 degrees throughout the week, before daytime highs rise to between 28 and 34 degrees, exceeding the seasonal averages of 21 to 24 degrees in the morning and 27 to 32 degrees during the day.Weather authorities are advising the public to keep an eye on local forecasts, especially as showers may develop in some areas due to shifting high-pressure patterns from the North Pacific.