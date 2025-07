Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head South Korea's unification ministry has hinted at plans to create a favorable environment for inter-Korean talks, possibly by easing the annual joint military drills with the United States.In a written response submitted to parliament on Friday ahead of his confirmation hearing, minister nominee Chung Dong-young presented his opinion.When asked whether adjustments should be made to the drills, Chung pointed to former President Moon Jae-in's 2017 proposal of his intention to postpone the exercises, which led to North Korea's decision to join the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South.The nominee also noted that a fourth summit between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. could take place during Trump’s second term, stressing that dialogue must resume.