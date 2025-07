Photo : YONHAP News

A collection of prehistoric rock carvings depicting animals and hunting scenes in southeastern South Korea has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee convened on Saturday in Paris, France, and officially added the Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream in Ulsan to its prestigious World Heritage list.The committee said that the realistic depictions and distinctive compositions, based on keen observation, highlight the artistic skills of the people who once inhabited the Korean Peninsula.They described the carvings as masterpieces, showcasing the creativity of prehistoric communities.The petroglyphs also serve as remarkable evidence of a rock art tradition that spanned approximately six thousand years, the committee added.With this latest addition, South Korea now boasts 17 entries on the UNESCO World Heritage list.