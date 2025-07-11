Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Says N. Korea, Russia Share Same Views on All Strategic Issues

Written: 2025-07-13 11:31:58Updated: 2025-07-13 13:18:39

N. Korean Leader Says N. Korea, Russia Share Same Views on All Strategic Issues

Photo : Yonhap News / KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly stated that North Korea and Russia share the same view on all strategic issues, reflecting the depth of their bilateral alliance and the elevated strategic partnership between the two nations.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Kim made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan.

Prior to the meeting, Kim was briefed on the outcome of the second strategic dialogue between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Lavrov.

Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang's unconditional support for all measures taken by the Russian leadership to address what he described as the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, in line with the North Korea-Russia mutual defense treaty.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that Lavrov delivered a message from President Vladimir Putin to Kim, expressing hope for expanded direct contacts in the future.
