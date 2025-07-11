Medical Students Announce Return to School

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students who boycotted classes since February last year in protest of the government's plan to increase medical school admissions have announced their intention to return.The Korean Medical Student Association made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference held jointly with the National Assembly's Education and Welfare Committees and the Korean Medical Association.In a joint statement, the student group expressed confidence in the government and the Assembly, stating that all students will return to school to help normalize medical education and strengthen the healthcare system.However, no specific date for the return was provided.The associations and parliamentary committees urged the government and the president to introduce comprehensive measures to restore academic schedules in preparation for the students' return.They also advocated the formation of a consultative body to address the damage to medical services caused by the previous administration and to improve the medical training environment in the long term, ensuring the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.