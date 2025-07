Photo : KBS News

South Korea's leading economic index, compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), rose for the seventh straight month in June, reaching its highest level in three years and seven months.According to the OECD on Sunday, the country's composite leading indicator (CLI) came in at 101-point-08 for June, the highest since November 2021, when it stood at 101-point-09.Designed to signal turning points in business cycles, the CLI provides early insight into how an economy is expected to perform six to nine months ahead.The index has been on an upward trajectory since December of last year, following a four-month decline that began in August.In June, South Korea's CLI ranked second among OECD member nations, behind only the United Kingdom.