N. Korea Likely Shipped Artillery, Weapons to Russia in 28,000 Containers

South Korean military authorities have assessed that North Korea continues to supply Russia with artillery shells, with the total volume estimated at approximately 12 million rounds of 152-millimeter shells.According to data submitted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to the office of Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the opposition People Power Party, North Korea is believed to have shipped more than 28-thousand containers loaded with artillery and other weapons to Russia.The DIA estimated the total supply, when converted to a single type of ammunition, exceeds 12 million rounds of 152-millimeter shells.The agency stated that North Korea continues to provide military support to Russia and noted that South Korea's military is reassessing the scale of this assistance in collaboration with relevant agencies and allied countries.Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea has reportedly supplied not only artillery shells but also missiles, self-propelled guns, and even combat troops in support of Moscow.