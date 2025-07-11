Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

[KBS Exclusive] Top Security Adviser: OPCON Transfer Not a Negotiating Tool in US Tariff Talks

Written: 2025-07-13 13:37:53Updated: 2025-07-13 13:50:31

[KBS Exclusive] Top Security Adviser: OPCON Transfer Not a Negotiating Tool in US Tariff Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-rak has denied media reports suggesting that South Korea may use the issue of regaining wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States as leverage in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.

Speaking to KBS on Sunday, Wi stated that while some media outlets have claimed that Seoul and Washington have initiated OPCON discussions, no such talks have taken place, and the issue is not being used as a negotiation tool.

He said that OPCON transfer remains a long-standing objective for South Korea and that the situation has not changed.

Wi emphasized that the OPCON transfer is a complex matter involving numerous factors, and no previous administration has opposed pursuing it. He reaffirmed that South Korea should remain committed to this course.

Wi stressed that the government is handling the OPCON transfer issue with caution, weighing all relevant considerations and prioritizing national security. He reiterated that the issue is not, and should never be, used as a bargaining chip.

Earlier reports claimed that President Lee Jae-myung had raised the issue of OPCON transfer during a recent National Security Council meeting, prompting speculation that it was being discussed in the context of tariff negotiations with the United States.

In response, the presidential office clarified that the transfer of wartime operational control has been an ongoing matter between South Korea and the United States and is not a newly emerging issue.

The top office added that the transfer remains a key pledge of the Lee administration, which will maintain close communication with Washington on the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >