Prime Minister Hails Medical Students' Decision to Return to School

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has welcomed the decision by medical students to return to school following a 17-month boycott over the previous administration's plan to expand medical school admissions.The prime minister hailed the move as a "big step forward" in a statement posted Sunday on his social media account.He noted that the medical community and the National Assembly had jointly announced the students' return and called on the government for cooperation.Kim emphasized that the will of the people should be the guiding principle, adding that now is the time for the medical community, the Assembly and the government to take a deeper look into the underlying issues.He further stated that President Lee Jae-myung has been actively considering solutions and has directed the prime minister and government officials to identify ways to address the matter.The Korean Medical Student Association announced on Saturday that students will resume classes, issuing a joint statement alongside the Assembly's Education and Welfare Committees and the Korean Medical Association.