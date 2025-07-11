National Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearings for Lee’s Cabinet Picks

Photo : YONHAP News

Confirmation hearings will begin Monday for the 16 minister nominees for President Lee Jae Myung’s inaugural Cabinet.The National Assembly’s Gender Equality and Family Committee will convene a plenary session at 10 a.m. to hold a confirmation hearing for Rep. Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for minister of gender equality and family.Kang is expected to face questions about allegations that she mistreated staff members, making them handle her personal errands and do her household chores.Confirmation hearings will also start at 10 a.m. for Science Minister nominee Bae Kyung-hoon, Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young and Oceans Minister nominee Jeon Jae-soo.Chung is under suspicion of conflict of interest, having reportedly proposed legislation supporting solar energy projects while his family was operating a solar business.The Assembly plans to hold confirmation hearings Tuesday for nominees to head the ministries of defense, environment, small and midsize enterprises, and veterans affairs, followed by more hearings on Wednesday for the president’s picks for the education, justice and labor ministries.