Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch special envoys to major countries to signal South Korea’s return to the global stage and explain the new administration’s policy direction.According to the presidential office on Sunday, starting Monday Lee will send delegations led by special envoys to the European Union(EU), France, Britain and India.The EU delegation will be led by former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun and will also include ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Son Myung-soo and Jeon Hyun-heui.Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil will head the delegation to France, while Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae will lead the delegation to the United Kingdom.The India delegation will be led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.The top office said the special envoys will meet with key figures in their host countries and deliver President Lee’s message of expanding friendly and cooperative relations.