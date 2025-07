Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s Mount Geumgang has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.UNESCO added the mountain to its World Heritage list after the 47th meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris on Sunday.Its official name on the list is “Mt. Kumgang - Diamond Mountain from the Sea,” reflecting the North Korean spelling.UNESCO said the mountain is “an associative cultural landscape where there is a complex and intertwined relationship between the distinctive landforms and scenery, and the long history of Buddhism, pilgrimage and traditions of mountain worship in the Korean peninsula.”The mountain is North Korea’s third UNESCO World Heritage site, the others being Historic Monuments and Sites in Kaesong, inscribed in 2013, and the Complex of Koguryo Tombs, inscribed in 2004.