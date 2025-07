Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to appear for questioning by a special counsel team on Monday, but it’s unclear whether he will comply with the summons.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, instructed Yoon to appear at 2 p.m. Monday at its office within the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul.The team issued the summons soon after Yoon refused to appear for questioning on Friday, citing health issues.Yoon was back in detention Thursday last week after a court issued a fresh warrant to detain him in connection with his martial law declaration.The former president’s lawyers plan to visit him at the Seoul Detention Center on Monday morning to assess his health status before informing the special counsel whether he will appear for Monday’s questioning.The probe team can bring Yoon in by force if he refuses to comply with the summons without a valid reason.