Politics

Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 64.6%

Written: 2025-07-14 10:27:00Updated: 2025-07-14 10:28:27

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose for the fifth straight week, approaching 65 percent in a recent poll.

In a survey conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-513 adults nationwide from Monday to Friday last week, 64-point-six percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job.

Meanwhile, 30 percent said he is performing poorly, while five-point-four percent were unsure.

The percentage of respondents with a positive view of the president rose by two-point-five percentage points from the previous week, while the corresponding negative figure dropped by one-point-four percentage points.

Realmeter said Lee’s approval rating has hit a record high. 

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In a separate survey on the approval ratings of political parties, the ruling Democratic Party led with 56-point-two percent, reaching a near six-year high, while the opposition People Power Party fell to a record low with 24-point-three percent. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
