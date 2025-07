Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the Drone Operations Command over allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a covert drone incursion into North Korea to provoke a military response to justify his martial law decree.Sources within the legal community said Monday that the team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, sent investigators to the command in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, to secure evidence.The residence of Kim Yong-dae, the head of the command, was reportedly among the locations targeted in the raid.The investigation team is looking into allegations that Yoon attempted to provoke North Korea in October last year by ordering a drone incursion over Pyongyang to justify declaring martial law.The team reportedly identified several military units involved in carrying out or supporting the incursion.