ICT Exports Post Second-Strongest First-Half Performance

The country’s exports in the information and communications technology(ICT) sector in the first half of the year recorded the second-highest figure for the period.According to tentative data from the ICT ministry on Monday, ICT shipments totaled 115-point-16 billion U.S. dollars during the first six months of 2025, up five-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Only in 2022 has the sector achieved a stronger first-half export performance.The rise is attributed to exports of semiconductors, which reached 73-point-three billion dollars during the six-month period, up eleven-point-four percent year-on-year.Shipments of mobile phones increased by nine-point-one percent, and the figure for computers and peripheral devices rose ten-point-eight percent.Exports to the United States grew 14-point-five percent on-year, while exports to China slipped eleven-point-five percent and exports to the European Union posted a two-point-seven percent decline.ICT imports posted 70-point-two billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of 44-point-two billion dollars.