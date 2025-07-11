Menu Content

Korean
English

Economy

ICT Exports Post Second-Strongest First-Half Performance

Written: 2025-07-14 12:07:58Updated: 2025-07-14 12:08:50

ICT Exports Post Second-Strongest First-Half Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports in the information and communications technology(ICT) sector in the first half of the year recorded the second-highest figure for the period.

According to tentative data from the ICT ministry on Monday, ICT shipments totaled 115-point-16 billion U.S. dollars during the first six months of 2025, up five-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

Only in 2022 has the sector achieved a stronger first-half export performance.

The rise is attributed to exports of semiconductors, which reached 73-point-three billion dollars during the six-month period, up eleven-point-four percent year-on-year.

Shipments of mobile phones increased by nine-point-one percent, and the figure for computers and peripheral devices rose ten-point-eight percent.

Exports to the United States grew 14-point-five percent on-year, while exports to China slipped eleven-point-five percent and exports to the European Union posted a two-point-seven percent decline.

ICT imports posted 70-point-two billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of 44-point-two billion dollars.
