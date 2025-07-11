Gender Equality Minister Nominee Apologizes over Bullying Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo has apologized regarding allegations that she bullied her parliamentary aides by ordering them to carry out non-work-related tasks such as taking out the trash and fixing the toilet at her residence.During a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, the two-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker said she was sorry for causing the controversy and apologized to the aides for hurting their feelings.Kang said she will humbly accept criticism about her inadequacies, and will be more careful and considerate with her words and actions in the future.Emphasizing that the gender equality ministry’s main duty is to resolve conflicts and reconcile antagonism, the nominee promised to show the public via systems, budgets and sincerity that the ministry stands by the people.Regarding the Lee Jae Myung administration’s election pledge to expand and reform the ministry, Kang said she will continually ask the people and listen to them to ensure that the initiative stays on track.