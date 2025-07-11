Unification Minister Nominee Calls for Return to Phase 1 of Inter-Korean Reconciliation, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young has called for the resumption of “phase one reconciliation and cooperation” between the two Koreas to restore inter-Korean ties and rebuild a system of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.At his parliamentary confirmation hearing Monday, Chung said efforts must be made to restore peace on the peninsula through reconciliation and cooperation, not hostile confrontation.Recognizing concerns over the harsh global security situation, the nominee reaffirmed his resolve to improve cross-border relations, stressing that the nation has a long history of working for peace even though it has been pinned between major powers amid the rapidly changing international order.Chung called for a return to the initial stage of reconciliation and cooperation between the two sides, saying the country must stop and think about how to implement past inter-Korean agreements and declarations.The nominee said the way for people on both sides to live and prosper is to take small steps toward peace and coexistence and achieve de facto reunification.