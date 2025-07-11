President Lee Vows Efforts to Promote Inclusion of North Korean Defector Community

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Monday to help North Koreans who have resettled in South Korea to develop and grow as members of society as the nation commemorated the second North Korean Defectors’ Day.The pledge came in a congratulatory speech read by Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-joong during a ceremony held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul.Lee said his administration will go beyond the basic support and protection provided by law to North Korean defectors so they can achieve independence and social integration, stressing that all people have the right to live together as members of the local community and receive support based on their needs and circumstances.Noting that North Koreans who defect to the South come dreaming of a new life, he said all will be done to help them adapt to local life and put down roots, expressing hope that they will one day overcome their pain and lead stable lives.North Korean Defectors’ Day was established last year to raise awareness of and support for the defector community and will be commemorated nationwide with special events through July 18.