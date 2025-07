Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers clashed during Monday’s confirmation hearing for Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young, debating his moral integrity and qualifications.The main opposition People Power Party accused Chung of falsifying residence records and failing to disclose farmland assets, as well as raising concerns over conflicts of interest related to solar energy investments as he had proposed a bill to simplify licensing for solar energy.Chung admitted that the farmland had not been registered as the title had not yet been transferred, and he said he made the solar investment to support himself after losing an election.The ruling Democratic Party defended Chung, citing his past role in inter-Korean initiatives and calling him the right person to restore dialogue with the North.Earlier in the hearing, the two parties also clashed over the nominee’s failure to submit all the requested documents and the breakdown of negotiations to summon witnesses.