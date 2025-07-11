Special Counsel Moves to Force Yoon to Appear for Martial Law Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel in charge of the martial law case is moving to force former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning after he failed to answer multiple summonses.Special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team announced on Monday that it has sent an official letter to the head of the Seoul Detention Center asking for his cooperation to ensure Yoon appears at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office by 3:30 p.m.Yoon, who has been held at the detention center since Thursday, refused to comply with two previous requests to appear for questioning, citing health issues.According to the special counsel team, the former president not only refused to appear, but he and his lawyers also failed to inform the team of their intent to cooperate, adding that it was correctional authorities who informed the team that Yoon would not show.The special counsel stressed that in the criminal justice system, it is normal to investigate a detained suspect and the suspect has the right to remain silent, but detained suspects do not have the right to refuse to appear when summoned, adding that the team is treating Yoon with respect while upholding the law.