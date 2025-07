Photo : YONHAP News

Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo has apologized for a controversy stemming from allegations of mistreating parliamentary aides, calling the controversy the result of her own shortcomings.She issued the apology during her confirmation hearing Monday and acknowledged leaving food trash in her car for aides to clean, but denied taking legal action to retaliate against those who complained.Kang also addressed suspicions of using a false address, saying she kept a second home in Gwanghwamun for her developmentally disabled child while officially moving to her constituency in Gangseo District.Rival parties clashed during the hearing, with the opposition accusing Kang of abuse of authority and the ruling party defending her actions as misrepresented or exaggerated.Proceedings began nearly an hour late due to disputes over protest placards and Kang’s delayed arrival.