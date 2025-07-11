US Senate Committee Passes 2026 Defense Policy Bill Limiting USFK Troop Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Senate committee approved next year's defense policy bill that calls to limit reduction of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula, and to restrict the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.The Senate Armed Services Committee passed the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 last Wednesday, which prohibits such moves until the defense minister assures Congress that they are in the nation's interests.The Act stipulates that an independent assessment of related risks should be conducted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Indo-Pacific Command chief, and U.S. Forces Korea commander.The passage comes in the wake of rising speculation that the Donald Trump administration may push to reduce USFK troop deployment.This year's NDAA, which passed the Congress last December, fixed the USFK size at the current 28-thousand-500, while affirming Washington's commitment to provide extended deterrence to South Korea.