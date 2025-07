Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee is seeking warrants to detain key suspects in a stock manipulation case involving Sambu Construction.Assistant special counsel Oh Jung-hee said Monday that raids and witness interviews have been completed and the team will now move to secure custody of key figures.The probe also targets decision-makers from firms that invested 18-point-four billion won, roughly 13 million U.S. dollars, through private equity funds tied to the case, with summonses issued to Korea Securities Finance, HS Hyosung, Kakao Mobility and Kiwoom Securities.Separately, prosecutors raided the land ministry and two firms over suspicions that the Yangpyeong Expressway route was altered to benefit the former first lady’s family.The Presidential Archives were also searched as part of a separate investigation into alleged election interference during the Yoon administration.