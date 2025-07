Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has again refused to comply with a summons to appear for questioning by the special counsel team over his failed martial law bid and related charges of insurrection.Yoon’s lawyers told KBS on Monday that with regard to today’s summons, a statement of absence was submitted last time and there has been no change of circumstances.The special counsel had demanded Yoon appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office on Friday, the day after he was detained for a second time, but Yoon failed to respond due to health issues.The special counsel then checked on Yoon’s health through the Seoul Detention Center, decided there would be no problem with him appearing for the investigation, and rescheduled questioning for today.But since Yoon has refused to comply for a second time, the special counsel is expected to head to the Seoul Detention Center and bring in the former president by force.