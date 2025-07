Photo : YONHAP News

The Kiwoom Heroes have dismissed both manager Hong Won-ki and General Manager Go Hyeong-uk as the team sits last in the KBO standings.The club also removed head coach Kim Chang-hyun, with Futures League manager Seol Jong-jin set to serve as interim manager after the All-Star break.Hong led Kiwoom to the Korean Series in 2022, but the team has struggled this season, managing only 27 wins, three draws and 61 losses in the first half.Heo Seung-pil, previously head of operations, has been appointed as the new general manager.