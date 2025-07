Photo : YONHAP News

Amid overcast skies, most parts of the country are forecast to see rainfall.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to 50 millimeters of precipitation are expected in most regions through Tuesday, up to 80 millimeters in the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and up to 60 millimeters on Ulleung Island and Dokdo islets.Heavy rains, accompanied by wind gusts and lightning, are forecast in the eastern part of Gangwon between Monday night and Tuesday morning.The precipitation is expected to help cool lower the heat, bringing down daytime highs to below 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.Morning lows on Tuesday are projected to range between 19 and 23 degrees in most parts.The rain is likely to persist through Thursday.