Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry said it has begun to take proper steps in cooperation with related agencies regarding a recent incident of a foreign diplomat allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a subway passenger in Busan.An official said on Monday that while the ministry is aware of the gravity of the case, the scope of information that can be disclosed is limited as an investigation is underway.The official said the ministry is urging diplomatic missions in the country and their employees to thoroughly abide by domestic laws, and that it intends to continue such efforts.According to the Busan Haeundae Police Station on Sunday, the Honduran diplomat was booked without detention on charges of sexually harassing and assaulting a South Korean man on the city's subway Line Two on June 19.The diplomat was intoxicated at the time of the incident.