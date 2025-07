Photo : AFP / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump says the tariff letters he sent his country’s trading partners represent deals that have already been made, but that he is open to continuing discussions.Trump made the remarks Monday during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, responding to a reporter’s question about trade talks with the European Union(EU).Saying the letters are the deals, Trump added that there are no deals to make.Trump continued that Europe would like a different kind of deal and said the U.S. is always open to talks, indicating that EU negotiators will visit the U.S. soon.The U.S. president has so far sent 25 tariff letters to other countries, starting with South Korea and Japan on Monday last week, and has postponed the start date for reciprocal tariffs from July 9 to August 1.